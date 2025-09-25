Kevin Nash update, Jacy Jayne on standing across the ring from Rhea Ripley

– WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has had a procedure:

Procedure went fantastic. Penis reduction was a success. Actually the strain of no longer pushing blood in the entire hog brought my heart rhythm back to normal. Thanks to everyone concerned about my well being. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) September 24, 2025

– Jacy Jayne (via an Interview with @GKW_Wrestling) says standing across the ring from Rhea Ripley was intimidating, calls Rhea one of the best to ever do it:

“I’m not going to lie, standing across the ring from her was very intimidating. I don’t say that very often. I rarely get intimidated with people, but I was definitely intimidated by her.

She has such a high impact presence to her. The second she comes out, you know everyone is focused on her. She just grabs your attention and you can’t look away. She is great at what she does. I think she’s one of the best to ever do it.”