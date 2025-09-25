Jurassic Express returning, viewership for AEW Collision, Orange Cassidy returns (video)

– Jurassic Express will return next week at AEW Dynamite’s 6th Anniversary:

– AEW Collision on Saturday night did 184,000 viewers.

– For the first time in 7 months, Orange Cassidy is back:

