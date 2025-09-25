Jurassic Express returning, viewership for AEW Collision, Orange Cassidy returns (video)

– Jurassic Express will return next week at AEW Dynamite’s 6th Anniversary:
Wednesday, 10/1#AEWDynamite
8/7c on TBS + HBO Max
6-Year Anniversary Show
@boymythlegend + @luchasaurus, Jurassic Express Returns!
After their shocking reunion at #AEWAllOut, Jack Perry + Luchasaurus return to Wednesday Night Dynamite for the 6-Year Anniversary, WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/fPOyJkY7Nj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 25, 2025
– AEW Collision on Saturday night did 184,000 viewers.
– For the first time in 7 months, Orange Cassidy is back:
.@ORANGECASSIDY IS BACK!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/pghN4yObzC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 25, 2025
We've missed this …
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/LByoJFUYPw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 25, 2025