Chelsea Green, Brock Lesnar, and Adam Copeland notes

– Chelsea Green via X:

– Brock Lesnar is tentatively booked for the first two big events of 2026 that being both Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 42.

– Adam Copeland’s temporary exit from storylines on AEW television is in part due to his acting career, likely the latest season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, reports PWInsider.

The rumors of Copeland going back to WWE to wrestle John Cena is not even remotely true.