AJ Styles says he will retire next year

AJ Styles says he will retire in 2026, will likely be working in WWE afterwards:

“I’ll probably be at WrestleMania (next April in Las Vegas), but that’s not locked in. The details aren’t decided yet, but there’s no doubt I’ll retire sometime next year.

I don’t want the fans to see me as anyone other than AJ Styles. That’s the biggest reason. Before my body stops working, I’ve decided to retire.

I haven’t figured it out yet (what he’ll do after wrestling), but most likely I’ll be working in WWE. Maybe I’ll help develop young talent into main roster stars. But I don’t know for sure yet.”

(source: Interview with Tokyo Sports)