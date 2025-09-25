9/25/25 TNA Impact Recap

– In the opening contest, the team of Cedric Alexander and The X-Division Champ Leon Slayter defeated The Rascalz after Leon Slayter hit the Swanton 450 on Zachary Wentz for the win.

– Victoria Crawford defeated Jody Threat via the Ax Kick, after Tessa Blanchard returned from Suspension to offer a distraction.

– Mance Warner won the Battle Royal after he eliminated Lei Ying Lee at the end for the win, Therefor Warner will enter The call Your Shot Gauntlet at #20 and Lei Ying Lee will enter #1.

– Team 3D and the Hardy’s have one last negotiation before they battle it out 1 last time at Bound For Glory.

Santino asks Team 3D to go first, but Bubba Ray told the Hardy’s what they did and what they continue to do they deserve to do they deserve to go first.

Matt told Bubba thank you, he said they been through a lot but they’ll never be as decorated of a tag team like the Dudly’s.

Bubba starts talking he said whoever wins will be the GOAT’s, so at Bound For Glory the Hardy’s will put the TNA Tag Titles are on the line In a Tables Match.

– Tomorrow at Victory Road, Mike Santana will go 1 on 1 with Ridge Holland from NXT

Tomorrow at Victory Road, The Hometown Man teams up with Matt Cardona to take on The Nemeth’s. Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel of the Rascalz will take on Cedric Alexander in a Triple Threat. Top Dolla of First Class, will Host the First Class Penthouse with his special Guest 1 half of the TNA World Tag Champ’s Matt Hardy of the Hardy Boys.

– In the MainEvent, The TNA International Champ Steve Maclin and Mr Anderson defeated the team of Jake Something and Frankie Kazarian after Steve Maclin hit Frankie with the KIA for the win.