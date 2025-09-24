WWE News and Notes

– Tiffany Stratton provides an update amidst speculation that she may have been injured:

“Physically, I’m okay. Obviously, on that Moonsault, it was a little bit of a rough landing. However, I was fine. I think it was just more precautionary and kind of just monitoring and seeing if anything was bad about the fall.

But for the most part, I’m doing good. I’m great.”

(source: Interview with Going Ringside)

– Happy 49th Birthday to Stephanie McMahon

– Roman Reigns is set to wrap up filming Street Fighter tomorrow, reports PWInsider. It has been announced for Crown Jewel on October 11.

– The Undertaker reflected on his WrestleMania streak, saying it would have been “really cool” if it had reached 25-0, but admitted it wasn’t his call. He explained, “It could have been a record that lasted forever. I mean, 21-0 may last forever but I think the general consensus (was) nobody wanted it.”

On why he ultimately went along with ending the streak, he said, “The legend and lore of that, it would have been really cool for wrestling but it wasn’t my decision. People always ask me ‘why did you do it?’ I ain’t really have a choice.” He noted that refusing to lose would have led to problems with Brock Lesnar, adding, “Then what happens? Me and Brock are having to shoot at WrestleMania? It wouldn’t have been good.”

Ultimately, he accepted the outcome, stressing, “It’s just kind of the way it works, it wasn’t my decision so I had to make the best of the hand that was dealt me.”

Source: Six Feet Under