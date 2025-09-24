Video: Jazmyn Nyx confirms she is leaving WWE, explains her decision

Jazmyn Nyx went on TikTok to confirm she’s leaving WWE. She explained that the financial offer wasn’t enough:

Jazmyn Nyx speaks on her WWE departure. pic.twitter.com/LhFdka1AA1 — Vin (@WhoisVindictive) September 24, 2025

“I know there have been things circulating and I just kinda wanted to set the record straight that I am not re-signing with WWE. This was a personal decision I had to make for myself and for my future.

Personally, the contract that they were offering me for the next three years just wasn’t going to cut it for me financially. And that’s okay, I kinda just wanted to give a backstory of everything.

I was playing professional soccer in Iceland and then I got recruited obviously to WWE. Which, I left everything out there to come here for this opportunity which I’m very, very grateful for.

I was kind of held back a little in the beginning – I had four knee surgeries, so I had to recover and rebuild my knees in order to step in the ring. And as some of you know, I broke my nose, that’s why I was wearing the mask. I had other injuries, concussions, that kinda held me out of TV for a little bit.

I will say that there have been a lot of opportunities that I’ve had to turn down and pass up, but now that I am out of the job, I can kind of explore these opportunities more, and take them more seriously. ”