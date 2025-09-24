Updated card for NXT No Mercy

Here is the updated WWE NXT No Mercy PLE line up for Saturday from Fort Lauderdale, Florida:

– Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe in a Weaponized Steel Cage match

– Je’Von Evans vs. Josh Briggs

– Jacy Jayne (c) (with Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx) vs. Lola Vice for the NXT Women’s Championship

– Sol Ruca (c) (with Zaria) vs. Lainey Reid for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship

– Ethan Page (c) vs. Tavion Heights for the NXT North American Championship

– Oba Femi (c) vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT title

Can't. Wait. Oba Femi will defend the #WWENXT Championship against Ricky Saints THIS SATURDAY at #NXTNoMercy! FORT LAUDERDALE

️ https://t.co/0gEEZ0DkE0 pic.twitter.com/fydNFqp3V2 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 24, 2025