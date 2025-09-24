Updated card for NXT No Mercy

Here is the updated WWE NXT No Mercy PLE line up for Saturday from Fort Lauderdale, Florida:
– Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe in a Weaponized Steel Cage match
– Je’Von Evans vs. Josh Briggs
– Jacy Jayne (c) (with Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx) vs. Lola Vice for the NXT Women’s Championship
– Sol Ruca (c) (with Zaria) vs. Lainey Reid for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship
– Ethan Page (c) vs. Tavion Heights for the NXT North American Championship
– Oba Femi (c) vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT title
Oba Femi will defend the #WWENXT Championship against Ricky Saints THIS SATURDAY at #NXTNoMercy!
FORT LAUDERDALE
️ https://t.co/0gEEZ0DkE0 pic.twitter.com/fydNFqp3V2
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 24, 2025