Updated card for NXT No Mercy

Here is the updated WWE NXT No Mercy PLE line up for Saturday from Fort Lauderdale, Florida:

Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe in a Weaponized Steel Cage match

– Je’Von Evans vs. Josh Briggs

Jacy Jayne (c) (with Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx) vs. Lola Vice for the NXT Women’s Championship

Sol Ruca (c) (with Zaria) vs. Lainey Reid for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship

Ethan Page (c) vs. Tavion Heights for the NXT North American Championship

Oba Femi (c) vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT title

