MVP on Stevie Richards’ assessment of Kyle Fletcher, phones banned from McMahon’s birthday party

MVP says Stevie Richards’ assessment that Kyle Fletcher has no one to learn from in AEW is wrong:

“I like Stevie Richards, I would consider him somebody that I get along great with but his assessments are wrong. Kyle Fletcher comes to me all the time and asks me advice on promos. Periodically, he’ll come and ask me to watch a match and I’ll give him feedback. I will volunteer feedback to anyone that asks for it. I don’t go around to talent offering it, but if they seek me out and ask me for my 20 years of experience based advice, I will give it to them.

My nickname for Kyle Fletcher is superstar because he looks like a star, but he’s still young. He’s got a lot to learn. I don’t think any of us at his age had it figured out yet and that would include Stevie. To say that there’s no one there to mentor him, I wouldn’t call Edge no one. I wouldn’t call Christian no one. I wouldn’t call Shelton Benjamin or Bobby Lashley no one. I think there are quite a few people there that can teach him quite a bit.”

(source: Interview with TMZ’s Inside the Ring)

Sgt. Slaughter Says that phones were banned at Vince McMahon’s birthday party.

“It was the most incredible scene, but nobody was allowed to have cell phones. You either had to leave them in your room or check them at the door when you came in. If you needed to call someone, you had to go outside and do it. Nobody was allowed to take pictures. They had cameras there for their purposes, but nobody was allowed to have a cell phone out.”

(Source: Sportskeeda)