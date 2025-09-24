Masha Slamovich removed from independent booking, Killer Kelly to marry at a wrestling show

Metroplex Wrestling has removed Masha Slamovich from their upcoming event. TNA has opened an investigation into former Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich after her ex, wrestler AKIRA, accused her of domestic violence. The allegations came to light when AKIRA’s friend shared screenshots and images online. A TNA spokesperson said, “We take any allegations like this very seriously, and have begun an internal investigation.”

