Jazmyn Nyx of Fatal Influence departing NXT

PWInsider.com is reporting that Jazmyn Nyx, one third of Fatal Influence, is departing the company when her contract expires shortly.

The website said that Nyx was offered a new deal to remain but she turned it down, opting to try her luck elsewhere.

The 27-year-old was dumped from Fatal Influence last night on NXT after she was ambushed backstage and found lying on the ground. NXT Women’s champion Jacy Jayne was not bothered by it and informed her partner Fallon Henley that it was time to cut her loose.

Nyx has been with NXT since 2022 and her last match was at the NXT Homecoming episode last week in a six-woman tag match.

