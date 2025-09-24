Gail Kim responds to Kenny Omega’s response to the criticism about Riho

Gail Kim openly shared her discomfort with how AEW presented Riho, saying “the camera shots would go up her skirt and she was always dressed like a very little girl and it felt improper.” Kim clarified she wasn’t attacking Riho’s talent but emphasized believability, noting “it was very hard for me to believe a little girl that was being portrayed of that size was fighting the women they had in that division.” She contrasted Riho with wrestlers like Io Shirai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane, whom she found more credible.

When a fan compared Riho’s size to AJ Lee, Kim doubled down: “She looked like a very young girl in a frilly skirt and the camera man was up her ass. It just felt inappropriate to me.” She later added, “I’m not going to comment on the Riho thing again… It was more than about her size. It was a combination of things.”

Kenny Omega, who has long been associated with Riho’s career, seemingly fired back with sarcasm, writing: “Another day and another ‘legend’ doing the splits on it for the yearly TKO gift basket…”

If you’re trying to beat around the bush and misinterpret things like the rest of the yahoos, let me clarify that you are wrong. https://t.co/n5S0T123Fp — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) September 24, 2025

And if you’re not talking about me then I’ll apologize but with all the tribalistic crazies out yesterday misinterpreting things, I was yes, assuming so. https://t.co/n5S0T12BuX — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) September 24, 2025