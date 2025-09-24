Asuka reflects on ten years with WWE, Matt Cardona appears on NXT (video)

Asuka reflects on the 10 year anniversary of her signing with WWE via X:

I believe that ideals and convictions, what one sets out to achieve, hold more value than what one has actually accomplished.

I have obtained every record, everything there is to obtain, but these are all merely waypoints. What has universal value and beauty is pioneering a new era, possessing the power to change the times.

That’s why I pursue how I can bring change and ideals to the ring, creating ‘before and after Kana’ and ‘before and after Asuka.’

Creating a path is far more difficult than walking down a path that others have made. And therein lies the most beautiful aesthetic of all.

For me, living as a pioneer and living with conviction, philosophy, and aesthetics is a very important way of life

Matt Cardona returned to WWE after 5 years on last night’s NXT to stand up for TNA:

T N A!!! — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 24, 2025

Matt Cardona arrives in the crowd to a huge reaction!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Lbu6YXLsHb — UnitedMania (@abhisthebest) September 24, 2025