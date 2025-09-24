9/24/25 AEW Dynamite Coverage



Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: Petersen Events Center

Commentary Team: Bryan Danielson, Excalibur, and Taz

—

Excalibur runs down the card, and then we see Adam Page backstage. Page says Kyle Fletcher took him to his limit on Saturday, but he is still the AEW Men’s World Champion. Page tells Fletcher to not disappoint him in the coming months, but he wants to fight the best wrestler that Pittsburgh has to offer: Lee Moriarty.

—

Match 1 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Brodido (Brody King and Bandido) (c) vs. GOA (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) (w/Ricochet)

Bandido and Liona start the match. Bandido delivers a few chops, but Liona isn’t fazed. Liona sends Bandido off the ropes, but Bandido delivers more shots and Kaun tags in. Bandido delivers chops to Kaun, as well, but Kaun drops him with one of his own. Kaun delivers a right hand and splashes Bandido in the corner. Kaun slams Bandido down and goes for the cover with a boot on his chest, but he kicks out at one. Liona tags back in and delivers a scoop slam before standing on his hand. Liona delivers another scoop slam and tags Kaun back in.

Kaun delivers one shot and tags Lions back in. GOA try to double-team Bandido, but he escapes and tags in King. King delivers chops and elbow strikes to both guys, and then sends Liona to the floor. King charges at Kaun, but Kaun sends him to the apron. King delivers another shot to Liona on the apron, and then another to Kaun, but Liona comes back with a thrust kick. Liona picks King up, but King counters and sends him to the floor before kicking Kaun in the face. King drops Kaun with a lariat and goes for the cover, but Kaun kicks out at two.

King puts Kaun up top, but Kiona comes back in and GOA double-team King. Liona connects with a cross-body, and then Kaun slams King down and gets a two count as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, GOA slam King down and then connects with back sentons. Kaun goes for the cover, but King kicks out at two. King comes back with chops, but Kaun beats him down in the corner. Kaun delivers knee strikes and follows with right hands before knocking Bandido to the floor. King comes back and causes GOA to collide in the corner before delivering a splash. King follows with the cannonball to Liona, and then Bandido tags in. Bandido delivers right hands to both guys, and then kicks Kaun in the face. Bandido dodges shots from Liona in the corner and follows with a dropkick.

Bandido goes for a cannonball of his own, but Kaun cuts him off. Bandido comes back and press-slams Kaun into Liona in the corner Bandido goes for the cover, but Liona kicks out at two. Bandido goes for the 21 Plex, but Kaun makes a blind tag and helps Lions stay up. Lions delivers a leg-drop to Bandido, and GOA double-team him in the corner. GOA put Ricochet up top, but King cuts them off and drops them with a double back suplex. King slams Liona into the barricade and goes for a cross-body, but Liona catches him and slams him onto the timekeeper’s table.

Kaun dodges a frog-splash from Bandido as Ricochet grabs a chair and gets into the ring. The referee ejects Ricochet, and Bandido gets a roll-up for a two count. Kaun drops Bandido with a lariat, and then GOA double-team Bandido with a slam. Kaun goes for the cover again, but King breaks it up and then sends Liona to the outside. King dives on Liona through the ropes as Bandido hits the 21 Plex on Kaun for the pin fall.

Winners and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: Brodido

—

Alicia Atout is with the Conglomeration backstage. Mark Briscoe says he likes that Don Callis is bringing the heavy hitters tonight, but they are going to beat their asses tonight. Atout asks Briscoe who his third man is, but Briscie says the word of the day is mystery. Briscoe says it is a mystery partner and he will not divulge the information. Briscoe says the future looks so bright that he should put on his shades, and then he and Hologram both put on sunglasses. After they walk away, a short clip of Clon airs.

—

Renee Paquette is backstage with the new AEW Women’s World Champion, Kris Statlander, and Harley Cameron. Statlander says she is pretty beat up, but she is a fighting champion. Statlander says she loved Mina Shirakawa, but someone has to be her first. Renee asks Statlander about her association with the Death Riders, and Statlander says things can move pretty fast when you make certain decisions.

—

Match 2 – AEW World Championship – Open Challenge Match

Adam Page (c) vs. Lee Moriarty

They shake hands and then lock up. Moriarty goes for a hammer-lock, but Page escapes. Moriarty applies a side-headlock and takes Page down, but Page counters and does the same to Moriarty. Moriarty counters into a head-scissors hold, but Page gets free once more. Page backs Moriarty into the corner, but Moriarty backs Page away. Page drops Moriarty down and gets a few quick counts before applying a wrist-lock. Moriarty counters with a snap-mare, but Page comes right back to the wrist-lock. Moriarty delivers a back elbow in the corner and applies a side-headlock.

Page drops Moriarty with a shoulder tackle and goes for a sliding lariat, but Moriarty dodges and sends Page off the ropes. Page counters with a bodyslam and follows with a boot to the face as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moriarty delivers a chop against the ropes. Page sends Moriarty to the apron, but Moriarty delivers a neck-breaker over the top rope. Moriarty drops Page with a springboard elbow strike and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out at two. Moriarty kicks Page in the head, but Page comes back with right hands and follows with a back-body drop. Page delivers more right hands and follows with a fall-away slam. Page delivers a Death Valley Driver and goes for the cover, but Moriarty kicks out at two. Moriarty comes back with a jaw-breaker and follows with a back elbow in the corner.

Page comes right back and goes for Deadeye, but Moriarty counters into a standing octopus hold. Moriarty drops Page down for a two count, and then locks in the Border City Stretch. Page rolls through and goes for Deadeye again, but Moriarty escapes. Page drops Moriarty with a clothesline, and then follows with Deadeye for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW World Champion: Adam Page

—

Footage of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage after All Out airs. Cage asks Copeland what is going on with Beth, and Copelane says he doesn’t know. Copeland says he can’t keep doing this to his family and he doesn’t know if he is going to come back. Cage says he doesn’t have a family anymore and tells Copeland to go take care of his. Copeland says Cage does have family, and they shake hands before Copeland walks away.

—