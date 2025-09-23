WWE News and Notes

– The TNA Invasion of NXT is set to kick off tonight, reports PWInsider. It was noted that multiple TNA stars are set to appear such as Moose and Mike Santana after stars in the company took to social media last week during NXT Homecoming to express outrage over the show.
– The September 15th episode of Raw on Netflix did 2,600,000 global views.
– The Wresltepalooza-go home episode of Smackdown drew 1,342,000 viewers last Friday up 26,000 viewers from the prior week.
Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid
