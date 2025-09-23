WrestleMania 42 tickets pre-sale now on

WrestleMania 42 tickets went on pre-sale earlier today on Ticketmaster.com using the code MANIA.

Unlike previous years, there was no queue at all to go in during the first hour and fans were able to swiftly go in and choose their tickets without any waiting as soon as the clock hit 11AM ET.

But there was another wait time just before Noon ET when the waiting room opened again. Compared to WrestleMania 41, the traffic seemed to be much less and tickets did not sell quick.

While there were some very expensive tickets, there were sections which were actually cheaper than this year’s WrestleMania, something which is very un-TKO-like.

The cheapest seat so far is $597.50 for two nights while the most expensive is $32,083 for ringside. Other ringside seats range from $8,000 to $12,000.

Not all of the Allegiant Stadium is open for the pre-sale, with most of the sections set to open tomorrow for the general on-sale.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996