Video: Asuka turns heel, attacks Iyo Sky

Iyo Sky was not ready for Asuka.

The Empress of Tomorrow turned heel and beat up the Genius of the Sky at the end of Raw, which was headlined by a match between Asuka and Rhea Ripley.

After Ripley beat Asuka, Asuka spit mist in Ripley’s face, turning her into an Avatar! Iyo Sky came out to save Ripley from a further attack and at first, Asuka seemed like she was taking Sky’s advice, even hugging her, but then, wham…down went Sky.

Asuka hit Sky with a spinning back fist and then Asuka directed Kairi Sane to attack Sky. Reluctantly, Sane accepted and the two double-teamed her. Sane, again reluctantly, then delivered the Insane Elbow on Sky, leaving her laid out just like Ripley.

Tensions had been brewing in the group for the last several weeks and the breakup of Damage CTRL seemed inevitable.

