The Ascendant King: Why Oba Femi is the Future of WWE

There’s a buzz in the world of professional wrestling, a palpable sense of anticipation that I haven’t felt for a new star in a very long time. It’s the kind of excitement that surrounds a generational talent, someone who you just know is destined for the top. I’m talking, of course, about Oba Femi. His rise has been nothing short of meteoric, a powerful and deliberate climb that has seen him go from a promising recruit to the dominant NXT Champion. But why is he so widely considered the future of WWE? It’s a question I’ve been pondering, and after watching his every move, I’ve come to a clear conclusion, it’s not just one thing, it’s a perfect storm of attributes that make him truly unique.

My own fascination with Oba Femi began the moment I saw him on my screen. He doesn’t just walk to the ring, he marches, a deliberate and imposing presence that commands attention. He carries himself like a king, and his in-ring work backs up every bit of that regal confidence. He is a physical specimen unlike any other, a powerhouse who moves with the agility of a cruiserweight. It’s this combination of brute force and surprising athleticism that sets him apart from other big men in wrestling history. I’ve been following the industry for decades, and I can tell you, this man has “future world champion” written all over him. He’s not just a passing fad, he’s the real deal, a cornerstone for the next era of WWE.



The Foundation of Greatness: A Unique Origin Story

Before he was dominating the squared circle, Oba Femi, born Isaac Odugbesan, was a standout college athlete. This isn’t a secret, but I believe it’s one of the most crucial elements of his success. He wasn’t just a football player or a basketball star, he was a decorated shot putter at the University of Alabama. This background in track and field, a sport focused on explosive power and precision, gave him a different kind of athletic foundation. My observations of his movements confirm this, every throw, every slam, every leap feels like a carefully calibrated burst of energy. He’s not just strong, he’s powerfully efficient.

This unique background is a major reason why he was part of the inaugural WWE Next In Line, or NIL, program. This initiative, designed to recruit college athletes and fast-track them into the wrestling world, found its first true success story in Oba Femi. He wasn’t just handed a contract, he earned it with his undeniable physical gifts and an incredible work ethic. Being the first NIL graduate to win a major championship in WWE, specifically the NXT North American Championship, is a huge milestone. It not only validated his own potential but also set the standard for every other athlete coming through that program. He’s not just a wrestler, he’s a trailblazer.

The In-Ring King: A Perfect Blend of Power and Agility

When I watch Oba Femi in the ring, I see elements of some of the all-time greats, but with his own modern twist. There’s the raw power of a young Brock Lesnar, the dominant presence of a “Hall of Pain” era Mark Henry, and the fluid athleticism of a Batista. Yet, he is his own man. He doesn’t just hit hard, he hits with purpose. His moves are not just about showing off strength, they are about telling a story of dominance and a refusal to be denied.

His signature maneuvers are a perfect representation of his style:

* The Powerbomb: Not just any powerbomb, but one that he can deliver from any position, a sudden, explosive punctuation to a match.

* The Big Boot: A simple move made devastating. He doesn’t just kick, he sends opponents flying with a forceful strike that feels and sounds immense.

* The Spinebuster: A classic move that he executes with a snap and a brutal finality that reminds me of Arn Anderson, a master of a simple, effective arsenal.

* The Running Crossbody: This is where his athleticism truly shines. For a man of his size, this move is a shocking display of speed and agility, something you wouldn’t expect from a 310-pound monster.

He is not afraid to take risks and his matches are often the highlight of the show. I’ve seen him put on clinic after clinic, working seamlessly with a variety of opponents. He makes everyone he faces look good, which is the mark of a truly great performer. He has that rare ability to dominate a match while still creating drama and suspense. This is a skill that can’t be taught, it’s something a superstar either has or they don’t, and Oba Femi has it in spades.

The Aura of a Champion: Charisma and Presence

A great wrestler needs more than just in-ring skills, they need to have that intangible “it” factor. They need to walk into a room and command all the attention. For me, Oba Femi has this in abundance. He doesn’t need to shout or perform over-the-top theatrics. His presence speaks for itself. The way he stands, the way he stares down his opponents, the way he carries the NXT Championship on his shoulder, it all says “I’m the main event.” He has an aura of undeniable confidence that makes him feel like a bigger deal than everyone else.

His promos are another aspect of his growth. He’s not a motormouth, but when he speaks, every word carries weight. He is direct, purposeful, and delivers his message with a quiet intensity that is more intimidating than any rant. He has a way of making his intentions clear without giving away too much. This has made him a perfect, stoic heel, a force of nature who believes his own greatness is an absolute truth. This kind of character work is often what separates a good wrestler from a true superstar. I’ve seen countless wrestlers come and go, but few have had a presentation as polished and effective as his so early in their career.

The Business of Being a Star: Beyond the Ring

I’ve been in this industry long enough to know that a superstar’s reach extends far beyond the wrestling ring. Today’s top talents are brands unto themselves, and Oba Femi is already building that foundation. Think about the potential for him, a world-class athlete with a powerful, distinct look. He’s a perfect fit for things like cameos in video games, expanding his reach to a whole new audience. He’s the kind of character who would feel right at home as an unlockable powerhouse in a game like WWE 2K, or even as a special guest character in a fighting game.

His marketability is off the charts. His style, his name, his Nigerian heritage, it all makes him unique and marketable to a global audience. I can see him front and center on promotional materials, not just for WWE events, but for broader campaigns. The potential for him to become a true mainstream star is limitless. I can even imagine him as the face of a new casino bonus promotion, his larger than life persona perfectly suited for the flashy, high-stakes world of online gaming. This kind of cross-platform appeal is what defines a modern superstar.

Here’s a quick look at Oba Femi’s rapid ascent, a testament to his talent and WWE’s investment in him:









Accomplishment Date Achieved Significance NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament Winner January 2024 Earned a championship opportunity of his choosing, demonstrating his future potential. First NIL Program Champion January 2024 The first collegiate athlete recruited through the new program to win a WWE title. NXT North American Champion January 2024 Defeated Dragon Lee to begin a dominant reign as a mid-card champion. NXT Champion January 2025 Won the top prize in NXT, cementing his status as the brand’s cornerstone Longest-Reigning NXT North American Champion May 2024 Set a record for the brand, a historic milestone in his young career.





His list of accolades is growing at a rapid pace, a clear sign that the company is fully behind him. They see what I see, a man who is ready for the spotlight and destined for bigger things. He’s a living, breathing success story for the new era of WWE’s talent development.

The Road Ahead: Main Roster and Beyond

The question on everyone’s mind is not if, but when Oba Femi makes the jump to the main roster. And when he does, how will he be used? My belief is that his booking needs to be handled with extreme care. He cannot be presented as just another big guy. He must be an immediate and credible threat to the top champions. I think a move to either Raw or SmackDown could shake up the entire landscape of the company. Imagine him staring down the likes of Cody Rhodes, Gunther, or Roman Reigns, it’s a dream scenario for any wrestling fan.

He has the potential to be a multi-time world champion. He has the look, the skills, and the presence to lead the company for the next decade. He’s a different kind of superstar, not just a performer, but an unstoppable force of nature. He is the kind of talent that can elevate an entire roster and provide a fresh, exciting direction for the programming. My belief is that when he gets to the main stage, he won’t be in the middle of the pack, he’ll be at the very top, where he belongs.

The King Awaits

In my time covering wrestling, I’ve seen countless promising stars rise and fall. But every once in a while, a talent comes along that makes you sit up and take notice. Oba Femi is one of those talents. He is a rare combination of physical dominance, athletic grace, and undeniable star power. He is the blueprint for the modern WWE superstar, a true king in the making. His reign in NXT has been a preview of what is to come, and I, for one, can’t wait to see him on the biggest stage.

What are your thoughts? Do you believe Oba Femi is the future of WWE? I’d love to hear your opinions. Share your thoughts in the comments and let’s discuss why this young powerhouse is poised to change the face of professional wrestling.