Randy Savage biopic in the works, Shayna Baszler on her return at WWE NXT Homecoming

– Artists for Artists, the production company of Kenan Thompson and Johnny Ryan Jr., is developing a feature biopic on iconic wrestler “Macho Man” Randy Savage.

Thompson and Ryan Jr. come to the project, titled Macho, as lifelong fans of Savage — Thompson, having worked with Savage on a Nickelodeon promo all the way back in 1999.

The project stems from a completed script by Savage’s brother Lanny Poffo — who died in February 2023 — and Eric Shapiro.

– Shayna Baszler comments on her return at WWE NXT Homecoming:

“People talk about that era of NXT almost as some sort of mythos. There was a moment back then where we were all in the locker room and we all looked around, and we all took a pause to be like, ‘Guys, is this the best locker room in women’s wrestling?'”