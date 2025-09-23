NXT Report, 9/23/25

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from NXT. Booker T and Vic Joseph are on the call.

Announced Card:

Myles Borne vs. Lexis King In A Lights Out Match

Blake Monroe & Jordynne Grace Segment

Candice LeRae vs. Lainey Reid In A Number One Contenders Match For The WWE Women’s Speed Championship

Jacy Jayne & Lola Vice Segment

Oba Femi (c) vs. Trick Williams (c) In A Winner Takes All Match For The WWE NXT Championship & The TNA World Heavyweight Championship

The show starts with a recap from last week’s Homecoming event. Trick Williams is shown walking in, but we see Eric Young and Moose behind him in the parking lot. Oba Femi is scene entering next.

Match 1. Lexis King Vs Myles Borne (Lights out match)

Myles jumps King on the ramp before they can even announce either competitor. The lights are out, except a spot light. King fights back with a cane. Myles gathers a bunch of weapons and they throw chairs and garbage cans in the ring. The chairs are used right away. Myles then suplexes King after booting him in the corner. He gets a chair set up for a strike, but King is first to the punch and then lays in a vicious running forearm to the back of the head. He then uses the chair repeatedly on Borne, who is prone on the mat. King then suplexes Borne on the chair and lays in some knee strikes to the back. King continues working over Myles in the corner. He then smashes the can on Myles head repeatedly. Myles catches a running King, and powerslams him on the can. Back from break, King is setting up a table, but Myles gets to his feet and whips him with a strap. King bails and Myles goes for a dive, but gets laid out with the strap, this time from King. They brawl on the floor and Myles monkey flips him into a prone chair, wrapped in the post. King counters, whipping Myles into the stairs. The fans are loving this. King uses a chair to the back. He then ties Myles neck in a chair for a stomp on the stairs, but Myles avoids the stomp and spears King threw the barricade. This is great stuff. King is thrown back in the ring and he catches Myles trying to get back in. He sets up stairs mid ring. Myles gets the strap and lays the leather to King over and over. King counters with a superkick. He then goes for a suplex on the chair, but gets DDT’d on the stairs mid ring. Myles then hits a Borne again threw the table for the win.

Winner by pinfall, Myles Borne

Stevie Turner and Robert Stone are in charge of the show tonight. They let Ava know on the phone that TNA wrestlers are in attendance, but she has a bad phone connection. Ethan Page is shown walking past Myles Borne, who looks down at the North American Belt. Page smirks.

Ethan Page comes out in street clothes. Dr Wagner Jr is shown sitting in crowd. Ethan calls out Wagner. He then tells Wagner he screwed him out of his title opportunity at Worlds Collide. He then tells him to No Mercy to watch him beat Tavion Heights. Page then tells him to come to the ring. This sets up an immediate match between the two in street clothes.

Match 2. Dr Wagner VS Ethan Page

Wagner trips page and immediately locks on a ankle lock. Page taps. Wagner takes the belt, but then takes off the mask and reveals himself to be Tavion Heights.

Winner Tavion Heights (but this doesn’t appear to be a non title match)

Jordynne Grace is shown backstage with Arianna Grace, from earlier today. Some others are looking on backstage as Grace is staring at a video of Blake Monroe gloating over the win over her. Arianna pisses off Jordynne with her comments. Jordynne challenges her to a match so nobody thinks they are related.

Match 3. Speed Tournament Match. Candice LeRae VS Lainey Reid

Zaria and Sol Ruca (C) are looking on from the crows nest. Reid hits a suplex for two in this 3 minute match. TNA ladies are showing up on the scene. Candice and Reid battle on the apron, Candice falls hard to the floor, but recovers and splashes her off the ropes and then bulldogs her in the ring. She locks on a chin lock, but Reid gets free. They both do backslides and rollups. Reid knocks out Candice with a knee to the face and it is over.

Winner and advancing to meet Sol for the belt, Lainey Reid

Jaida Parker cuts a promo on Lash Legend. These two are going to continue their feud.

Tatum Paxley and Lyra Valkyria are shown talking backstage. Lyra says she needs her back in her life, Izzi Dame walks up and says she will screw Tatum over as a friend again, and then pulls her away.

Chase U are shown consoling Andre Chase, who has a bruised nose and black eye. DarkState walk in and get in their face. Joe Hendry’s name is said and he appears. This sets up a 6 man tag tonight.

Match 4. Jordynne Grace VS Arianna Grace

AG is beat on right away by JG. Jordynne is all over Arianna, but she avoids a Vaderbomb and delivers a splash of her own for two. She follows with a basement dropkick. She then follows with an elbow drop. JG backslides Arianna and then spinebusters her. Direct Effect and it is over.

Winner, Jordynne Grace by pinfall, Stacks comes in takes care of Arianna

Blake Monroe comes in with a garbage can and cane. She beats Grace with it, but Jordynne counters with a takedown. They brawl, but officials pull them apart. Turner and Stone come out and set up a steel cage match at No Mercy.

Lainey Reid cuts a promo backstage about her match with Sol Ruca. Fatal Influence walk up and NXT Champion, Jacy Jane tells her she is impressed with her. Jasmine Nyx doesn’t look impressed by the praise. Jacy then tells Fallon Henley and Nyx she doesn’t need them tonight to addresses Lola Vice next on the air. Fallon Henley is very annoyed at this.

Jacy is then shown walking out to the ring by herself. Jacy takes a few minutes to insult the crowd and Lola Vice. She then calls herself the underdog. She says she wasn’t supposed to make it. She tells Vice no family for hometown advantage will help her. Vice comes out and mentions she has an ass, and Jacy doesn’t. They face off with Vice on the mic. Lola says she is ready to win the title now. She says she is now not an MMA fighter, she is a Pro Wrestler. The fans are behind Lola. She says she will show Jacy no mercy at No Mercy. Jane tells her she need validation and she won’t get that night. She tells Lola all the sacrifice was for nothing and she is a disappointment. Lola then backfists her and picks up the championship and stands tall.

We get a Josh Briggs vignette next. He says he thrives on now on the fans hate. Je’Von Evans will face him at No Mercy.

Match 5. NXT Tag Champions DarkState, Dion Lennox & Osiris Lennox and Saquon Shugars (with Cutler James) VS Joe Hendry and Chase U members, Kale Dixon, Uriah Connors (with Andre Chase)

DarkState cuts off the Hendry entrance and attack him pre match. Shugars and Uriah go at it to start. Osiris tags in with a leg lariat to Uriah. Lennox tags in and continues the assault, but Dixon tags in and takes out Lennox. He then scissors him for a takedown. Lennox counters with punches, but is clotheslines by Dixon. Hendry tags in and they double Lennox. Hendry lays in some chops and works the crowd, to their delight. DarkState jumps the ring, but the faces take them out. Dixon dives to the floor on them and then all do the Hendry pose, as we goto break. More TNA Wrestlers show up. DarkState are now tripling Nixon. They then take out Uriah and Hendry on the apron. Dixon is then worked over in DS’s corner. He gets free. Hendry tags in hot. He rannas Osiris and fallaways Lennox. The crowd loves him. DarkState cuts him off with numbers, but Hendry fights them off and suplexes Lennox. Andre tries to rally his troops. Uriah tags in superkicks Osiris and Shugars. He then DDT’s Shugars and dives on Cutler. He then cutters Conners. Shugars finally knees him in the back. They then triple powerbomb him for the win.

Winners, DarkState

We get the backstory on Ricky Saints, detailing his story from his hometown, New Orleans.

Je’Von Evans is interviewed backstage by Kelly Kincaid about his upcoming title match with Ethan Page, who he will face at No Mercy. We cut to a side screen where Fallon Henley finds Jasmine Nyx down from an apparent attack. Jacy Jane walks up and doesn’t appear to be upset with her teammates injuries whatsoever. Henley then looks to Jane who says it is time to drop her, only the strong survive. Henley agrees and they walk off.

Main Event. TNA World Champion, Trick Williams VS NXT Champion, Oba Femi .. TITLE VS TITLE

TNA Wrestlers are everywhere in the crowd. They trade chops to start. Neither can gain an early advantage. Femi delivers a few shoulder blocks in session and then tosses Trick to the floor. The match spills to the floor and Trick flapjacks Oba on the apron. Mike Santana jumps the fence and joins the announce team. Trick and Oba fight on the floor during the split screen, commercial break. Frankie Kazarian, Wentz, Moose, Eric Young, Steve Maclin and others are at ringside now. Trick has a rear chin lock on Oba as we return.

NOW MATT CARDONA HAS ARRIVED. This unglues the crowd.

Rock Bottom by Trick is applied. The crowd is on their feet. Oba starts the running elbow routine. Your can feel the building is about to explode as Oba delivers a running powerslam. Trick lands two spin kicks and then a third for a near fall. They trade blows, but Oba delivers a slam and then Trick counters a fall from grace with a ranna for a near fall. Trick hits a trick shot for two. Oba lands a pop up fall from grace for a long two. The two fight from their knees to their feet. A TNA / NXT chant breaks out. Oba lariats Trick to the floor. Trick whips Oba to the stairs. Trick then starts arguing and fighting with Santana and a brawl breaks out. NXT wrestlers run from the back and the TNA wrestlers hit the ring.

The bell rings for the DQ.

The fight is just beginning though. TNA and NXT wrestlers are all brawling. Ricky Saints casually walks out to the belt and tries to pick it up, but Oba cuts him off and holds the belt high as the show ends. Fantastic stuff… Great show.