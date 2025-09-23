Matches set for WWE Crown Jewel, CM Punk shares a Vince McMahon story

– Set for Crown Jewel:

* Stephanie Vaquer Vs Tiffany

Stratton/Nia Jax/Jade Cargill for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship

* Cody Rhodes v Seth Rollins for the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship

Who will leave Perth with the Crown Jewel Championship at #WWECrownJewel? ️: https://t.co/ksDsHz2Red pic.twitter.com/mfzxPgszpr — WWE (@WWE) September 23, 2025

– CM Punk recently spoke with GQ YouTube (h/t Fightful) and talked about how upset Vince McMahon was with him after he dyed his hair blonde back in 2010. Punk said that McMahon wanted him to immediately change his hair back to how it was but he refused to do so. Highlights of his comments are below.

“I did bleach my hair one time in the middle of a run I was on in the Straight Edge Society, and all hell broke loose. It turned into a big thing where Vince McMahon was very upset with me and demanded I dyed my hair back, and I refused to do it. Turned into a thing.”