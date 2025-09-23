Masha Slamovich facing abuse allegations

Former TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich is in hot water after her ex-boyfriend Akira accused her of abusing him during their relationship.

A friend of Akira posted several damning screenshots between the two from their time together to Twitter this afternoon.

West Coast Pro and Prestige Wrestling have already pulled her from upcoming bookings.

A spokesperson for TNA gave the following statement to Sports Illustrated regarding allegations against Masha Slamovich:

“We take any allegations like this very seriously, and have begun an internal investigation.”