Major League Soccer vs. Saudi Pro League – Which Soccer League Is Better?

As a soccer fan, I never thought that I’d be watching the Major League Soccer (MLS) and the Saudi Pro League (SPL). I passionately followed the top five European leagues, along with championships. However, Cristiano joining Al-Nassr and Messi moving to Inter Miami meant I had to watch these leagues as well.

I believe both these leagues have come a long way since the two GOATs joined them. However, there’s an unsettled debate that either MLS or SPL has more potential to become the next big league in the soccer world.

So, after watching MLS and SPL for a couple of years now, I’ll compare both leagues and explain where I see them in the coming years.

So, let’s start!

A Brief History

It’s a fact that before Cristiano and Messi joined these leagues, most soccer fans, including me, didn’t even know that they existed. However, SPL’s inaugural match was played in 1977, while MLS debuted in 1996.

Even though SPL had a head start over MLS, I’d say the latter league took less time to establish itself. Before Messi, David Beckham signed for LA Galaxy in 2007. On the other hand, SPL failed miserably to sign global talent and superstars until Cristiano turned things upside down for them.

But as of now, both leagues are brimming with top talent, and not to forget the extravagant wages they’re willing to pay. Anyway, let’s discuss which top talents are currently playing in MLS and SPL.

Players Quality

Over the years, some of the greatest players have joined the SPL and MLS. And, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Cristiano and Messi paved the way for others to join them. For instance, let’s look at SPL now. Sadio Mane, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, Firmino, and Darwin Nunez are some of the best players in their positions right now. With my excitement through the roof, I even decided to switch to one of the fastest 5G home internet service in my area to watch mind-blowing link-ups between Mane and Ronaldo.

On the other hand, MLS also has great players, but it feels like a retirement league. For instance, Suarez and Busquets, who are in no shape to play soccer anymore, are an integral part of Inter Miami’s lineup.

Having said that, MLS teams have recently signed Thomas Müller from Bayern and Son Heung-Min from Tottenham. Both these signings are a breath of fresh air as they’ll increase the league’s quality and attract more talent from major European competitions.

League’s Popularity

Even though MLS and SPL are not as famous as other European leagues, they’re on the right track. I believe that for any league to be popular and get noticed by the fans, it needs to sign superstars.

And, as I’ve already explained above, multiple Ballon d’Or winners are already playing in these leagues.

However, if I were to compare both leagues, I believe MLS has the upper hand. With superior infrastructure and breathtaking stadiums, MLS is getting more famous by the day. Also, as the U.S has recently hosted the FIFA Club World Cup, it also acted as a catalyst for the league’s popularity.

On the other hand, SPL is quickly catching up to MLS. SPL clubs have gained a huge online presence on social media platforms. And, as Saudi Arabia has already shown interest in hosting the FIFA World Cup 2034, this can hugely impact the SPL’s popularity in the coming years.

League Structure and Competitions

As a soccer fan who’s followed the European leagues for a long time, understanding MLS’s structure can be difficult.

30 teams participate in MLS. Out of these 30 teams, 27 are from the U.S and 3 are Canadian clubs.

Based on the club’s geographical location, they are divided into Eastern and Western conferences. Every team plays 34 matches in the league stage, and the top 7 teams from each conference qualify for the next round.

Having said that, SPL’s league format is similar to major European leagues. There is no division in the league, and every team plays an equal home and away fixture. The team with the most points after the final matchday wins the trophy.

Other than this, besides domestic cups in both leagues, SPL clubs play the AFC Champions League, while MLS clubs qualify for the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Before winding up, MLS and SPL clubs rarely face each other on the field.

However, do you know that Cristiano’s Al-Nassr thrashed Messi’s Inter Miami by 6-0 in a friendly match? Other than this, Al-Hilal have also defeated the same side in a friendly match.

So, to conclude, I’d say that in terms of quality, SPL has the upper hand. With more talented and young prospects, SPL’s sides can compete with European teams. But, as far as the league’s popularity is concerned, MLS is way ahead of the SPL.