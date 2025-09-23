JBL responds to the negative reviews of Wrestlepalooza, Raja Jackson update

– JBL responded to the negative reviews of WWE Wrestlepalooza by highlighting the tendency of critics to focus on the negative.

He said, “I saw some of the negative stuff out there. I think people love to be negative.” Drawing a comparison to literature, he noted, “Dracula is the most sold book behind the Bible, and reviews when it came out were horrible. So I think reviewers have always been negative. You sound smart when you’re negative, you don’t sound smart when you’re positive.” Despite the criticism, JBL expressed optimism about the event’s future, stating, “I think it’s a terrific start for WWE, I think it’s gonna be huge.”

(Source: Something to Wrestle with John Layfield)

– Former WWE star David Otunga stated that Raja Jackson could face up to seven years in prison instead of 4 because California law allows a “great bodily harm” enhancement, which adds 3 extra years if the victim suffers serious injuries such as broken bones, severe trauma, or loss of consciousness.