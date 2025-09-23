Cena vs. Styles announced for WWE Crown Jewel

Triple H announces John Cena vs. AJ Styles one last time at Crown Jewel on October 11.

It’s The Last Real Champion vs. The Phenomenal One as they close the book on their epic rivalry.

I hear them loud and clear. Let's do it, I'm ready! https://t.co/8U1VxaHn3R — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) September 23, 2025