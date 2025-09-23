Cena vs. Styles announced for WWE Crown Jewel

Triple H announces John Cena vs. AJ Styles one last time at Crown Jewel on October 11.
.@JohnCena vs. @AJStylesOrg is a match we all want to see. And at #WWECrownJewel…we will.
Saturday, October 11 on @espn & @netflix. https://t.co/PhF5NM6AoC pic.twitter.com/Z7nsRuXwTb
— Triple H (@TripleH) September 23, 2025
It’s The Last Real Champion vs. The Phenomenal One as they close the book on their epic rivalry.
I hear them loud and clear. Let's do it, I'm ready! https://t.co/8U1VxaHn3R
— AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) September 23, 2025