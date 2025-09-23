Cena thanks Triple H for the AJ Styles match, Booker reacts to ESPN giving Wrestlepalooza a “C”

– John Cena via X:

I want to thank @TripleH for being flexible here and rewarding the true driving force behind #CenavsStyles .. the FANS! 2 posts over 10m views and so many of you let yourself be heard! #WWECrownJewel Perth and @AJStylesOrg you will get my everything. Listening to our audience is ALWAYS what’s BEST for business! I am forever grateful to you all for choosing my next opponent. LFG!!

I want to thank @TripleH for being flexible here and rewarding the true driving force behind #CenavsStyles .. the FANS! 2 posts over 10m views and so many of you let yourself be heard! #WWECrownJewel Perth and @AJStylesOrg you will get my everything. Listening to our audience is… — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 23, 2025

– Booker T (via HOF Podcast) is furious after ESPN gives a “C” grade to WrestlePalooza:

“There were five matches on the show…and not one was bad. Two of them were absolutely stellar. The women’s world title match was the crown jewel, Cody and Drew had a heck of a time, and the mixed tag might have been the best of its kind I’ve ever seen.

How do you give a show like that a C? That’s crazy — comon man that’s a crazy take!?

What more did people want from Brock and Cena? For the naysayers, go back and watch the footage. When they pan the crowd, you’ll see kids crying real tears. As a babyface, if I can get a real tear from someone in the audience, I’ve done my job.

I don’t know when wrestling became about letter grades. We went from star ratings to it’s an A…A+, maybe A++”