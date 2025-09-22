WWE Raw is live tonight at 7/6c on Netflix from Ford Center in Evansville, IN.

Advertised are appearances by Cody Rhodes, Stephanie Vaquer, as well as in-ring action including Penta & The War Raiders vs. Grayson Waller & The New Day, and Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, September 22, 2025, written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 7-9:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 9/22/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” airs to get things started as always. We then shoot directly into an extended video package looking at the WWE on ESPN era kicking off this past Saturday night with the first-ever annual WWE WrestlePalooza special event.

Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins Talk Crown Jewel

Inside the Ford Center, the commentators welcome us to the show. We then hear the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ theme music. Out comes the Undisputed WWE Champion to kick off this week’s show. “The American Nightmare” begins, as always, by asking “So what do you want to talk about?”

He says we can talk about the Crown Jewel Championship Ring and how he would love to have another one and Seth Rollins’ music hits cutting off Rhodes. Rollins makes his way out with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed & Paul Heyman. Rollins gets in the ring, while his thugs wait outside the ring.

Rollins says from the moment both he and Rhodes left WWE SummerSlam, he had the Crown Jewel date circled in his calendar. It’s going to be champion versus champions at Crown Jewel and May the best man win. He says it should be that simple, but it isn’t because what they have is deeper and bigger than that.

Rollins says he’s good at reading people and he knows what the WWE Universe thinks about him and he knows what the locker room thinks about him and he doesn’t give a damn. He says no one knows what’s good for them and the people who jeer him shouldn’t be given the right to make decisions.

The crowd chants CM Punk and Rollins calls him a moron and then asks Rhodes what he thinks of Rollins. Rollins wants the truth, so Rhodes says he’ll give him the truth. He says it’s complicated and it shouldn’t be – he says Rollins has made some questionable choices, like aligning with Paul Heyman.

But what does Rhodes think of him? Rhodes says Rollins changed his life. He says Rollins changed his career and that’s why it’s complicated. Rhodes wants to know what Rollins thinks about Rollins. Rhodes says the Seth Rollins with unlimited potential is hiding behind his goons now.

Rhodes asks Rollins what he can do for Rollins right now. Rollins shows off a watch that Rhodes gave Rollins at WrestleMania 40. Rollins says he hasn’t worn the watch since then till tonight. Rollins is unsure if the watch was given as a token gesture or if it was a real heartfelt gift.

Rollins says Rhodes undermines Rollins all the time and takes shots at Rollins by saying that Rhodes himself is the only person to lead this company. Rollins says that Rhodes either thinks Rollins isn’t good enough, or that he’s just not as good as Rhodes.

Rollins says The Vision isn’t made up of goons, but of individuals wanting to push this company ahead. Rollins tells Rhodes that he can be the quarterback, but he’ll be Rollins’ quarterback. Rollins says he’s the alpha and this isn’t a two man show.

Rhodes says he has two questions – in the three matches they’ve had, it’s been one on one – will that be the case at Crown Jewel and question two, in the three matches they’ve had, how many has Rollins won. Rhodes gives Rollins his mic and leaves the ring.

The Vision duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, however, stand in his way. Eventually WWE World Heavyweight Champion and The Vision leader Seth Rollins signals for them to let Rhodes through. Rhodes makes his way past The Vision, but on high alert, as the segment wraps up.

Backstage With The Usos

After the eventful opening segment wraps up, we shoot backstage. We see Jimmy Uso walking the hallways, and he walks up to ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso. Jimmy says their loss to The Vision is trash and he knows that they can beat The Vision.

He says he went to Adam Pearce to request a match but Pearce told him Jey has a match with LA Knight. Jimmy tells Jey to get his sh*t together. Jey gets mad at Jimmy and says Knight is the reason they lost. Jey says they’ll take care of all that after he takes care of Knight.

Grayson Waller & The New Day vs. Penta & The War Raiders

We head back inside Ford Center, where we hear the familiar sounds of The New Day’s theme. Out comes the duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods with their new friend as of late, and their partner for tonight, Grayson Waller. Their opponents, The War Raiders duo of Erik and Ivar make their way out next, along with their partner Penta.

The bell sounds to get our first match of the evening officially off-and-running. All six men go at it at the bell. The War Raiders and Penta clean house and they all go to suicide dive onto their opponents but get tripped and dragged out of the ring.

Ivar and Woods fight in the ring. Woods gets squashed in the corner and Kingston runs in and kicks down Ivar. Erik comes in and neutralizes Kingston. Waller runs in and hits Erik with a Kendo Stick and Penta gets revenge by taking out Waller with the stick.

The action spills outside the ring and Ivar takes out his opponents and Ivar takes out Waller and Penta suicide dives onto Woods and Kingston. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Penta is getting tripled teamed. A table has been set up in the ring in the corner. Waller is tossed out of the ring and Kingston is taken down with a head-scissors and Woods is knocked out of the ring. Woods trips up and sets Penta on a table outside the ring.

Kingston leg drops off the top rope to the outside onto Penta. Waller tries to cover Penta and The War Raiders break the pin. The New Day run in and save Waller from a beating. Erik headbutts Waller and chokeslams The New off the ropes onto the mat and Ivar goes for a moonsault and misses.

Woods and Kingston beat on Ivar on the apron and Waller goes for a hurricanrana but Ivar powerbombs Waller on the apron. Erik hits a Boss Man slam on Woods on the apron and Kingston takes out Erilk from the barricades. He stops and gloats to the crowd.

Meanwhile, back inside the squared circle, we see Penta throw Kingston into the table. Waller hits Penta with the Kendo Stick and he and Penta punch each other on the top rope. Penta hits an Avalanche Mexican Destroyer on Waller and gets the win.

Winners: Penta & The War Raiders

Backstage With The Judgment Day

We shoot backstage again, where this time we see The Judgement Day. Dominik Mysterio runs in and ask Finn Balor for help with Rusev. Mysterio is worried that Rusev is after him. Balor tells Mysterio to ask El Grande Americano and then says he’s busy tonight.

Mysterio doesn’t give up there. He turns and asks JD McDonagh and he says he’s busy, too. Roxanne Perez tells McDonagh he should help Mysterio for Judgment Day’s sake. McDonagh agrees, but not for Dom, for Judgment Day. Mysterio says he talked to Adam Pearce and McDonagh vs. Rusev is already set for tonight. JD isn’t happy.

Backstage With Lyra Valkyria & Bayley

Now we shoot to a different area backstage, where we see Lyra Valkyria sitting on some production equipment in street clothes. Bayley comes up to her and Valkyria apologizes for last week and Bayley cuts her off and gets all excited.

Bayley eventually asks Valkyria to be in her corner tonight. Valkyria says Bayley screamed at her last week and called her and idiot. Bayley doesn’t recall and Valkyria agrees to go out with her. Stephanie Vaquer walks by as Bayley leaves. “La Primera” is up next. We head to a commercial break.