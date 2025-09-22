WWE News and Notes

– WWE is reportedly not planning another match between Brock Lesnar and John Cena after Wrestlepalooza, according to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live:

“As of this weekend, I am told that this is it. There isn’t gonna be another Brock Lesnar/John Cena match.

“That was their last match. And Brock is not his final opponent.”

– Announced for tonight’s WWE Raw:

* Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer to appear

* Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez

* New Day & Grayson Waller vs. War Raiders & Penta (no DQ)

* Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes opens the show

– JBL believes Sami Zayn should be pushed to the World Title in WWE:

“He’s been right at the edge this whole time and for whatever reason he has not gotten it. Yes. 100%.

Sami to me is one of the most talented guys I’ve ever been around. He’s a smart guy, he knows how to perform, he knows how to do anything, and he’s been terrific at so many different things that anything you put him in, which, for a world title, you have to have a lot of different shades, and I think he’d be good at it.”

(source: Something to Wrestle)

– Adriana Rizzo (via Stuck In My Thoughts) couldn’t walk for six weeks following ACL surgery.

“I watched a lot of movies, I sat around. But now that I’m walking, things are looking up. Things are going alright.”