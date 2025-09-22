WWE News and Notes

– WWE is reportedly not planning another match between Brock Lesnar and John Cena after Wrestlepalooza, according to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live:
“As of this weekend, I am told that this is it. There isn’t gonna be another Brock Lesnar/John Cena match.
“That was their last match. And Brock is not his final opponent.”
– Announced for tonight’s WWE Raw:
It is official.
* Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer to appear
* Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez
* New Day & Grayson Waller vs. War Raiders & Penta (no DQ)
* Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes opens the show
– JBL believes Sami Zayn should be pushed to the World Title in WWE:
“He’s been right at the edge this whole time and for whatever reason he has not gotten it. Yes. 100%.
Sami to me is one of the most talented guys I’ve ever been around. He’s a smart guy, he knows how to perform, he knows how to do anything, and he’s been terrific at so many different things that anything you put him in, which, for a world title, you have to have a lot of different shades, and I think he’d be good at it.”
(source: Something to Wrestle)
– Adriana Rizzo (via Stuck In My Thoughts) couldn’t walk for six weeks following ACL surgery.
“I watched a lot of movies, I sat around. But now that I’m walking, things are looking up. Things are going alright.”