WWE debuts new signature intro

WWE debuted a new signature open last night at Wrestlepalooza, changing the superhero-like signature of the past two years to one that honors many WWE Superstars of the past and the present.

The intro is still voiced by Triple H who does the “Then, Now, Forever, Together” line.

The likes of Andre The Giant, Dusty Rhodes, Gorilla Monsoon, Mean Gene Okerlund, Macho Man, Jimmy Snuka, Mankind, The Rock, Steve Austin, Lita, Bret Hart, Trish Stratus, Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, The New Day, Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Warrior, Triple H, and several others are featured.

The 30-second intro ends with a shot of thousands of WWE fans doing the Yeet hand gesture in a stadium along with the WWE logo and “Together” underneath.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996