Tony Khan says they’re considering moving AEW pay-per-views to afternoon start time

AEW President Tony Khan is open to moving AEW pay-per-views to an afternoon start time after positive feedback from fans.

Notorious for running very late, fans had it good the last three PPV shows as they all started early and finished at a decent hour.

All In from Texas started early to avoid head-to-head with WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and Goldberg’s retirement while Forbidden Door started early because it was live from London. All Out was supposed to start in its regular PPV time slot but Khan took the decision to move it to a 3PM start time to avoid head-to-head with WWE’s Wrestlepalooza.

“I think the point you’re making is definitely something I take into consideration,” Khan said during the post-show media scrum when asked if they would be in favor of permanently moving to afternoon start times.

“That’s absolutely one of the considerations we’ve thought about here. And whether it’s Saturday or Sunday, it’s definitely giving me something to think about,” Khan continued.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online