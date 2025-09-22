Ticket prices for Wrestlemania 42, official poster for NXT’s Halloween Havoc

– PWInsider was able to confirm the WrestleMania 42 two day ticket prices:

• Section A1 on floor – $8,998.00

• Section B on floor – $3,868.00

• Section R101 – $2,200.75

• 100 level – $1495.00, $1303.54, $1174.80

• 200 level – $1,303.54 – $1,174.80

• 300 Section – $1,174.80

• 400 Section – $854.15

– The official poster for NXT Halloween Havoc:

October 25th in Prescott Valley, AZ