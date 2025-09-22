Ticket prices for Wrestlemania 42, official poster for NXT’s Halloween Havoc

– PWInsider was able to confirm the WrestleMania 42 two day ticket prices:
• Section A1 on floor – $8,998.00
• Section B on floor – $3,868.00
• Section R101 – $2,200.75
• 100 level – $1495.00, $1303.54, $1174.80
• 200 level – $1,303.54 – $1,174.80
• 300 Section – $1,174.80
• 400 Section – $854.15
– The official poster for NXT Halloween Havoc:
October 25th in Prescott Valley, AZ
Seriously, who can afford those kinds of tickets? And, even if you could, why would you do it? This is asinine, the prices. And these are even the even more ridiculous ticket packages they’re offering. This thing was never meant to be a rich person’s hobby, wrestling. This is eventually going to kill the generational fan base that has kept wrestling going. How far is too far? Will be interesting to see going forward.