Stephanie Vaquer comments on her health struggles

Stephanie Vaquer recently opened up about her health struggles, revealing that she has been battling illness for several weeks.

She admitted, “To be honest, the last three weeks I was no good. I was sick. My body [does] not feel like a hundred percent.” Vaquer explained that the illness left her drained and impacted her training, noting, “I feel a little weak. I could not train really good the last month.”

Despite these setbacks, she emphasized how her return reignited her spirit.

Vaquer described how the support she received upon coming back gave her the strength to push forward: “When I [was] back last Monday, I really feel the people and I really feel everything and really forget everything about that.”

