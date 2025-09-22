Piper Niven injured, Secret HERvice looking for a “fill-in candidate”

One member of the Secret HERvice, Piper Niven, is injured and will be out for a while as Chelsea Green announced that she is looking for a new member while Niven is injured.

Green, referring to Niven as Slaygent P, said she was out on a “top secret special assignment” and in her absence, the faction will be “accepting dossiers and video submissions for a potential fill-in candidate.”

“Only those with a license to slay, investigative background of HERlock Holmes and an impeccable record of SHEcurity will be looked at,” Green wrote.

Niven last wrestled on the August 22 episode of Smackdown, defeating Charlotte Flair. It’s unclear what sort of injury the Scot is suffering from.

