Nathan Frazer emphasizes faith, shares a message to believers

Nathan Frazer emphasizes that true faith requires action, not just belief. He urges believers to be bold, obedient, and loving, sharing God’s truth, because even small acts of faith can profoundly change someone’s life.

When you’ve encountered the exact same unimaginable peace that the Bible talks about and the words in that book continually come ALIVE in your life… you can’t help but tell everyone.

God will always leave the 99 to get to the one… I’ve come to the conclusion that I’ll happily make a fool of myself to some, if it means that even just one person makes their way back home.

No matter what it is, faith inherently requires action. If you have no action, you don’t actually have faith at all. You just have belief. You can believe all day long, and stay exactly where you’re at. But God wants to take us from faith to faith and glory to glory… to reveal himself to such a point where there isn’t even a shadow of a doubt anymore.

I can’t help but feel deep in my spirit that there’s a line being drawn right now. Not only separating the believers and unbelievers, but even more so the true Holy Spirit filled saints from the lukewarm. The one who are going to be bold, courageous and unashamed, from the ones who take on the label of a Christian yet don’t even know the one they claim to follow. The ones who are truly gonna walk this walk out for real, from the ones who never intended to in the first place. The ones who are going to carry their cross, from the ones who are going to leave it behind.

Your obedience could be the confirmation someone has been desperately searching for just to keep going.

So speak up. Be obedient. Pray for that person. Tell that person that Jesus loves them. Stand on truth, but let everything you do be done in love.

You never know when the trajectory of someone’s whole existence is going to change forever.

“Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.” – 1 John 3:18

