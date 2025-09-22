Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Mickie James Will Be Inducted Into The TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame On Sunday, October 12 at Bound For Glory

Five-Time Former TNA Knockouts World Champion Is One Of The Most Accomplished, Decorated Wrestlers Of All Time

Mickie James, an 11-time women’s world champion between WWE and TNA Wrestling, will be inducted into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame on Sunday, October 12, at Bound For Glory – the showcase event of the year for TNA, held at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass.

The surprise announcement was made today during a live episode of Notsam Wrestling Live! on SiriusXM. While James was being interviewed by hosts Roberts and Tommy Dreamer, TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva made an appearance and shocked James with the Hall of Fame announcement.

James is the first announced member of the class of 2025 for the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame, which was established in 2012 and has honored 12 individuals and two groups (4 members): 16 total inductees. James is the fourth-ever Knockout inducted into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame, joining Gail Kim, Awesome Kong and Traci Brooks.

MICKIE JAMES

An 11-time Women’s World Champion, Mickie James has been wrestling for more than two decades, including multiple title runs in WWE and TNA Wrestling. She has been wrestling since 1999 and has been a multi-time winner of the Woman Wrestler of the Year award. Her 2021 Bound For Glory match against Deonna Purrazzo was voted the 2021 Knockouts Match of the Year. Away from the ring, James is a renowned country music singer, perhaps best known for her hit single “Hardcore Country.” She is an inductee into the Native American Music Awards Hall of Fame and is signed to Sony Music.

The TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame ceremony is Sunday, October 12, at Bound For Glory, which will air live around the world from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass.

All the TNA stars will be at Bound For Glory, including Jeff & Matt Hardy, Nic & Ryan Nemeth, Mike Santana, Moose, AJ Francis, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, Brian Myers, Mustafa Ali, Leon Slater and Knockouts such as Indi Hartwell, Tessa Blanchard, Masha Slamovich and all members of the Elegance Brand.

In addition, TNA World Champion Trick Williams – a member of the NXT roster – will be at Bound For Glory in Lowell.

One of the most-anticipated BFG matches this year is The Hardys vs. Team 3D (members of the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame) One Last Time.

For tickets to BFG, go to: https://tsongascenter.evenue.net/events/TNA.