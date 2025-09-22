Kevin Nash reacts to ABC bringing back Jimmy Kimmel, set to undergo medical procedure

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
360

Kevin Nash via X:

– Speaking of “Big Sexy,” Nash revealed that he will be undergoing a procedure for an irregular heartbeat:

“My cardiologist said that I could have had… a minor heart attack like 20 years ago. The scar tissue on my heart was like 3%, like a 3% scar. He said that could be genetic. It could have been during the procedure of putting the stent… ’It was in the back of your heart.’

He said, ‘The only problem you got right now is you’ve got a little bit of an irregular heartbeat. We’re going to zap you and put you back in rhythm.’ So that’s my next thing.”

(Kliq This)

