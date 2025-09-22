Kevin Nash reacts to ABC bringing back Jimmy Kimmel, set to undergo medical procedure

– Kevin Nash via X:

Thank God @ABCNetwork is bringing back @jimmykimmel on Tuesday. I was going to hate not watching the @Lions game tonight. Life has been restored and I can stop listening to the @thebeatles revolution on a loop. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) September 22, 2025

– Speaking of “Big Sexy,” Nash revealed that he will be undergoing a procedure for an irregular heartbeat:

“My cardiologist said that I could have had… a minor heart attack like 20 years ago. The scar tissue on my heart was like 3%, like a 3% scar. He said that could be genetic. It could have been during the procedure of putting the stent… ’It was in the back of your heart.’

He said, ‘The only problem you got right now is you’ve got a little bit of an irregular heartbeat. We’re going to zap you and put you back in rhythm.’ So that’s my next thing.”

