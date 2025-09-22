Keith Lee posts an update

Keith Lee, who has been off AEW TV since December 2023, says a return to the ring “will certainly happen”:

You honor me. I appreciate you for that. All my gratitude. I'd like to take this moment to remind you, that you also, are boundless. Additionally, I'll take a moment to reassure you that a return to the ring will certainly happen. Though I won't posit how or when. Much love. https://t.co/QoAFummFQ6 — Loving Lee (@RealKeithLee) September 15, 2025