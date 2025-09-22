John Cena tweets on a possible re-match, Kurt Angle expressed deep admiration for Cena

– John Cena via X:

– Kurt Angle expressed deep admiration for John Cena, calling him “the greatest of all time” and praising his longevity and resilience in wrestling. Angle highlighted Cena’s unique ability to “stay healthy and never get injured,” noting that unlike other legends like Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Shawn Michaels, Cena has avoided significant career interruptions due to injury. He also emphasized Cena’s broader impact on fans, mentioning “all the Make-A-Wish kids that he met” and recognizing him as “such a pioneer for wrestling.”

Reflecting on their history, Angle recalled being Cena’s first match and called it “really cool.” He admitted he “wouldn’t have minded being John Cena’s last match,” but candidly stated, “there’s no way in hell I can get in that ring right now… but it would have been pretty cool.”

Source: Off The Ropes