Is WWE Booking Better — Or Are We Just Desensitized?

In the ever-evolving world of professional wrestling, there are few debates more perpetual than whether WWE booking has genuinely improved or if fans have simply been desensitized over time. Each era brings its own wave of praise and criticism, with reactions swinging like a pendulum depending on the week’s storylines or creative choices. The line between quality storytelling and lowered expectations seems blurrier than ever, leaving many to wonder if WWE is truly thriving in a bold new creative era, or if the audience has simply learned to settle for less after years of inconsistent booking. Much like the ongoing debates surrounding sportsbooks that accept bitcoin on offshore betting sites, the discussion often comes down to perspective. Some view it as genuine innovation and a sign of progress, while others see it as fans merely adapting to what’s available—even if it doesn’t truly raise the standard.

So the real question becomes: where do you stand? Are we witnessing the rise of a new golden age in WWE storytelling, or are we simply lowering our expectations and calling it progress? As fans, our voices, discussions, and reactions shape the product more than we often realize. If we demand more, WWE will have to deliver more. If we settle, mediocrity becomes the standard.



A New Era, A New Narrative?

WWE has had some noticeable changes in its booking over the past several years. Since Triple H’s creative vision began to set in around mid-2022, there has been a shift in tone. Storytelling has been more long-term, character development has appeared more subtle, and the product does not feel as unpredictable. The prime example has been the “Bloodline Saga,” which, though criticized for its pacing, captivated fans with layered storytelling, internal conflict, and heated promos.

Compared to the haphazard, scattered booking of the mid-2010s, where superstars would abruptly change the alignment for no rhyme or reason, disappear without explanation, or feud with others in what appeared to be directionless programs, the WWE today is more organized. Major feuds now run for months as opposed to being discarded or concluded after a single pay-per-view. On paper, it’s a huge improvement.



The Rise of Fan Expectations

And here is the paradox: the “better” WWE gets, the more fans will complain. Why? Because expectations have risen. The surplus of quality wrestling content from AEW, NJPW, and even indie promotions has conditioned audiences to expect more than pyrotechnic entrances and shock value. Fans crave depth, meaning, and a sense of fulfilment.

In the Attitude Era, stunts and edgy storylines sold the show. Today, storylines are dissected on social media, plot holes are identified, and week-to-week storytelling across platforms is compared by fans.

Desensitization: A Double-Edged Sword

Years of uneven narrative and aggravating creative decisions have conditioned veteran WWE followers. From the squandering of potential in wrestlers like Bray Wyatt (until 2022) to start-stop promotions for wrestlers like Shinsuke Nakamura or Cesaro, customers have been let down sufficiently to be wary of optimism.

This has led to a kind of emotional numbness. When a storyline is good, some fans wonder if it’s good or just “good by WWE standards.” Today, a bad payoff might be met with apathy, whereas the same moment would’ve been cheered in 2014 simply because expectations were lower.

Additionally, weekly content oversaturation (with Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and PLEs) leaves fans feeling exhausted. When you’re watching 6–8 hours of WWE content in a week, it’s more likely you’ll miss nuance or feel indifferent, even when booking decisions are sound.

Old Habits Die Hard

Despite improvements, some of WWE’s traditional flaws persist. Talent like LA Knight or Karrion Kross has suffered from start-stop momentum. Women’s tag team booking remains inconsistent. And while Roman Reigns’ Bloodline story has been hailed as iconic, some argue it’s been stretched too far without enough major turning points.

Furthermore, WWE still relies on nostalgia pops, part-time appearances (e.g., The Rock at WrestleMania 40), and celebrity involvement in order to maintain mainstream relevance. Though these can be fun, they also defy full-time talent and create the aura of creative stagnation.



Are We Settling?

Another aspect to this point is whether or not fans are accepting “better than it was” as “great.” When Triple H took over as head of creative, fans who were frustrated by Vince McMahon’s erratic booking collectively breathed a sigh of relief. However, in doing so, that relief may have led fans to overpraise choices that, during another era or promotion, would be viewed as middle-of-the-road.

A decent Raw with a few solid matches gets praised today just for not falling apart. AEW fans, on the other hand, expect sharp storytelling and call-out sloppy booking.

The Internet Wrestling Community (IWC) Factor

Social media is also where perception is most affected. The IWC tends to exaggerate inconsistencies and faults, and the echo chambers of negativity can be suffocating. But it’s also a site of detailed analysis and appreciation. A polarizing booking decision at the time (i.e., Cody Rhodes not winning at WrestleMania 39) can be re-assessed within the context of a longer-running narrative.

The IWC can both push WWE to be more and, conversely, normalize mediocrity when the standard has been so low for so long.