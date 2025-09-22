Former NXT star Duke Hudson reflects on his time in Chase U

Former NXT star Duke Hudson reflected on his time in Chase U, stressing that the group had untapped main roster potential that WWE never fully realized. He explained that the core unit was always himself, Andre Chase, and Thea Hail: “Myself, Chase and Thea, we saw ourselves as the group, the package… in my head, they’re all coming and going, but it’s the three of us, because that’s the package that works. To us, that was the package of, ‘Please take us to the main roster.'”

Hudson acknowledged that timing and overlap with other acts, particularly Alpha Academy, played a role in why Chase U didn’t make the jump: “At the same time, they had Alpha Academy… you’ve already got these three or four guys that you’re using up there and paying a lot more that is now doing a similar thing. ‘Well, we’ll just keep using that, and we’ll find something else for these other guys.'”

Despite this, he firmly believes they had a place on the main stage: “Do I think Chase U had main roster potential? Absolutely. I think any fan that would disagree with that doesn’t understand pro-wrestling. We had a place, even if was just making your guys, your favorites, look good for the next three to five years, we were the best at that.”

Hudson emphasized that although Chase U was originally intended as enhancement talent, their performances elevated them beyond that role: “We did such a good job at making everything work, that we often found ourselves in better situations than we were meant to be in. And when we did, we blew it out of the water. Because we’re talent. We’re experienced talent who can hang with anyone.”

He closed by highlighting their versatility, whether in quick losses or standout matches: “If it’s a four-minute job to Lexis King, I’m your man. If it’s a 20-minute pay-per-view match and we get match of the weekend over Money in the Bank weekend, we’re your guys. We can do it all. It’s just, what do you want us to do?”

