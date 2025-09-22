Forbidden Door or Open Trapdoor? The Pros and Cons of AEW’s Interpromotional Obsession

Since its explosive debut in 2019, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has branded itself as the progressive alternative to mainstream wrestling. Fueled by a rebellious spirit and a commitment to creative freedom, AEW introduced a bold concept that quickly set it apart from WWE: the "Forbidden Door"—an open policy toward inter-promotional collaboration. Wrestlers from New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Impact Wrestling, AAA, and others walked through AEW's metaphorical door, creating dream matches fans never thought they'd see outside of fantasy booking forums.

However, a few years into AEW’s run, what was once considered revolutionary now raises questions. Is AEW’s obsession with inter-promotional content still a cutting-edge move, or has it become a trapdoor, undermining consistent storytelling and brand identity?

Let’s explore both sides of this phenomenon.

The Pros of the Forbidden Door

AEW’s inter-promotional policy has allowed matches once thought impossible. Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada, or FTR vs. The Briscoes would’ve remained fantasy under more rigid company structures. These bouts serve not only as fan service but as spectacles that draw global attention.

For wrestling enthusiasts, these matches are more than entertainment—they're proof that AEW treats wrestling as an art form.

Collaborations with international companies like NJPW or Mexico’s AAA give AEW credibility as a global wrestling powerhouse. By acknowledging other promotions’ talent, AEW distances itself from WWE’s historically insular worldview. In doing so, it builds respect among purists who value wrestling’s diverse traditions.

AEW’s annual “Forbidden Door” pay-per-view, co-promoted with NJPW, has become a marquee event that broadens its reach into Japanese markets and beyond. The cultural exchange strengthens both companies’ standing in a competitive media landscape.

Interpromotional dynamics give lesser-known talents an international spotlight. Wrestlers like El Phantasmo, Shota Umino, or Komander gained significant exposure thanks to AEW programming.

These cross-promotional opportunities can be especially beneficial for AEW’s rising stars, who might otherwise be overshadowed by the company’s already stacked roster.

Professional wrestling’s territorial days were marked by cross-promotional events, talent sharing, and regional champions defending titles in rival territories. AEW’s “Forbidden Door” philosophy feels like a spiritual return to those roots—an acknowledgement that wrestling, at its best, is a shared ecosystem, not a monopoly.



The Cons of the Forbidden Door

One of the biggest criticisms of AEW’s inter-promotional efforts is that they often interrupt narrative continuity. Wrestlers involved in major AEW storylines suddenly disappear to work matches in Japan or Mexico. When they return, they either lose momentum or resume feuds as if nothing happened.

For casual fans, this is confusing. Why is Orange Cassidy suddenly defending his title against someone from NJPW? Why is Chris Jericho feuding with someone we’ve never seen before on AEW TV? These disjointed narratives risk alienating viewers who prefer cohesive weekly storytelling.

AEW already faces criticism for underutilizing its bloated roster. Introducing outside talent further limits screen time for AEW-contracted wrestlers. Tony Khan’s generous booking style means fans often see newcomers or international stars instead of underused AEW stalwarts like Miro, Scorpio Sky, or Ricky Starks.

The result? Stalled careers and rising discontent among homegrown stars who feel pushed aside to make room for outsiders.

AEW’s identity becomes harder to define when its weekly shows feel like a revolving door of unfamiliar faces. WWE, for better or worse, is anchored by consistency: familiar characters, predictable formats, and focused narratives. AEW’s constant interpromotional churn risks brand dilution, especially among new or lapsed fans.

If AEW is everything—American, Japanese, Mexican, indie, hardcore—it may ultimately be nothing specific. That ambiguity makes it harder to sell to casual audiences, advertisers, and mainstream media.

While Forbidden Door matches create buzz, many lack long-term narrative consequences. Once the match ends, the visiting wrestler disappears. There’s often no follow-up or continuation, making the encounter feel like a one-night stand rather than a meaningful story arc.

This fly-in, fly-out booking can lessen the impact of major wins or losses. Fans might cheer for the match quality but forget the outcome a week later, which undermines AEW’s ability to build stars and memorable rivalries.

AEW’s inter-promotional openness is not inherently bad—in fact, it’s one of the boldest ideas in modern wrestling. But like any powerful tool, it must be wielded with strategy, restraint, and long-term vision.

The “Forbidden Door” was once AEW’s boldest innovation. It thrilled hardcore fans, expanded wrestling’s global reach, and disrupted the stagnant world of wrestling monopolies. But overuse of the concept—without sufficient narrative discipline—now threatens to turn that door into an open trapdoor, through which AEW’s consistency, identity, and long-term viability could fall. The challenge for AEW is not to slam the door shut but to reinstall a lock—one that opens only when the moment is right, the story is sound, and the audience is ready. In professional wrestling, surprises are sacred. But even the best surprises need meaning and momentum to leave a lasting impact.