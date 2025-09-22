ESPN’s reaction to Wrestlepalooza, CM Punk on his rivalry with Seth Rollins

– ESPN has dropped their WrestlePalooza review, and they aren’t happy.

“The excellent Vaquer vs. Sky match saved this show from being truly average.”

“Everything else was underwhelming.”

“For a card that promised to have epic moments, it fell a little short of expectations.”

– CM Punk was asked if Seth Rollins is getting up on there on his list of all time rivals for himself:

“I’ve had some pretty big rivals in my time, but this is just one that feels different to me. I don’t know how big or small it is. It feels like it is never going to end. Like, I don’t ever want to tag with the guy. I don’t want to go out to dinner with him. I don’t care what he does when the camera’s off. I just… it’s a rivalry, l’ll put it that way.”

(source: ESPN Special)