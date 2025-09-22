Bret Hart: “I think Triple H is a phony”

Bret Hart spoke candidly about his lack of respect for Triple H, questioning his legacy and credibility. Hart admitted, “I’m not sure where I stand with Triple H. Just being honest. I never rated him.” He criticized Triple H’s career path, suggesting it was self-scripted rather than earned: “Everything he’s done, everything he’s created, it’s all stuff that he wrote out for himself… I think Triple H is a phony, like, in the sense that he never earned it. He never deserved it. He just married the boss’ daughter.”

Hart’s disdain also ties back to the events of 1997, when tensions with Vince McMahon and the infamous Montreal Screwjob boiled over. He reflected bitterly, saying, “I wish he’d been in the dressing room when I knocked Vince [McMahon] out… he might not be married to Stephanie anymore.”

Bret labeled Triple H as a “slime ball back in 1997” and reiterated that he had very little respect for him. From a wrestling perspective, Hart dismissed Triple H’s matches entirely: “There’s not one match that I ever watched of Triple H with anybody that ever thought was like, ‘oh, that’s a great match.’” Unlike with other wrestlers, Hart explained he never envisioned a special match with him: “With Triple H, it was always, like, just a match. Nothing special ever came to my mind.”

Source: Inside the Ropes