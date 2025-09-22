AEW News and Notes

– Bully Ray suggested AEW hold a major show to counter WWE WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia, with all box office money donated to charity as a way to oppose greed.

– A mini Best Friends reunion happened after Kris Statlander became AEW Women’s World Champion.

– Ricochet reacts to ESPN giving WWE Wrestlepalooza a grade C.

I know our show was way better than a C. #Ahaa — Lightskin Kingpin (@KingRicochet) September 22, 2025

– The Bunny & Penelope Ford reunited on Evil Uno’s Mystery Wrestling 18 this week.

This was Allie/Bunny’s return to pro wrestling after 2 long years.

