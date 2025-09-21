Video: Triple H comments after Wrestlepalooza

Paul “Triple H” Levesque is the last visitor to the desk on the Wrestlepalooza post show:

– He starts off with needing a lawyer, because Stephanie is mad at him for the surprise. Of course this was all in jest.

– Levesque then goes through all of the matches and gives his opinion. He tells the desk about Stephanie Vaquer being sick recently so the performance tonight is even more impressive.

– He gives shoutouts to Pat McAfer and Tyrese Haliburton.

– He lastly states that the showdown between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes is to signify their match on October 11, 2025 in Perth for the Crown Jewel Championship.

"The landscape of WWE and the Women's Division just changed with Stephanie Vaquer becoming Women's Champion."@TripleH has some high praise for @Steph_Vaquer after becoming Women's World Champion at Wrestlepalooza. ▶️ https://t.co/yqaFibOmjf pic.twitter.com/YLxiXMoEGu — WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2025

A huge win over one of the best tag teams ever…#TheVision makes a statement. #Wrestlepalooza https://t.co/5Uz4yQuIJW — Triple H (@TripleH) September 21, 2025