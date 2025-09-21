Video: Triple H comments after Wrestlepalooza

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
203

Paul “Triple H” Levesque is the last visitor to the desk on the Wrestlepalooza post show:

– He starts off with needing a lawyer, because Stephanie is mad at him for the surprise. Of course this was all in jest.

– Levesque then goes through all of the matches and gives his opinion. He tells the desk about Stephanie Vaquer being sick recently so the performance tonight is even more impressive.

– He gives shoutouts to Pat McAfer and Tyrese Haliburton.

– He lastly states that the showdown between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes is to signify their match on October 11, 2025 in Perth for the Crown Jewel Championship.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here