Video: Paul Heyman makes the ring introduction for Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza

Brock Lesnar had an ace up his sleeve for his ring introduction last night at Wrestlepalooza…his former advocate Paul Heyman.

After Raw ring announcer Alicia Taylor introduced John Cena and was about to start her introduction for his opponent, a “Ladies and Gentlemen” was heard on the speakers and out came Paul Heyman to the ring.

Heyman went up on the ring apron and high-fived a smiling Lesnar and did his usual ring introduction for the former champion, introducing him as the, “17-seeing, GOAT-slaying, Cena-conquering, former NCAA, UFC, WWE Undisputed Heavyweight champion of the world, the last real ass-kicker, Brock Lesnar.”

Heyman, who was making his first televised appearance since SummerSlam, did not stick around for the match but accompanied The Vision for their tag team match.

It was Lesnar’s first match since SummerSlam 2022 and his loss against Cody Rhodes. Lesnar destroyed the hell out of Cena to the point that kids in the crowd were shown crying.

Lesnar and Heyman had an interaction backstage at Smackdown on Friday, with Lesnar telling Heyman that they need to talk.

