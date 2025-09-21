Video: Adam Copeland pays homage to John Cena at All Out

Adam Copeland paid homage to John Cena during his tag team match at All Out, reciprocating Cena’s gesture when he did the spear a few weeks ago on Raw in his match against Sami Zayn.

Copeland picked up Cash Wheeler in a spinning back suplex and then he did the you can’t see me hand gesture as fans chanted along, obviously realizing what was going to happen. Copeland hit the five knuckle shuffle and then the Attitude Adjustment but it was only a two-count as Wheeler kicked out.

The commentary team did not say a word during the whole thing but Bryan Danielson did note afterward that what Copeland did was an homage to one of his biggest rivals without mentioning Cena’s name.

The clip was uploaded on the AEW X account, with the words “We see what you did there.”

We see what you did there, @RatedRCope! Watch #AEWAllOut LIVE on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/fEzKMqeYWp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2025

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996