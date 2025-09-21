Updates on John Cena, Jey Uso, and Stephanie Vaquer

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
281

Jey Uso is in concussion protocol following WWE Wrestlepalooza, according to Bryan Alvarez:

“Jey busted himself open. He hit Bron with the chair, and it bounced off Bron’s back and split him six ways from Sunday. He’s in concussion protocol, which is a requirement after any injury like this.”

Stephanie Vaquer gets emotional after going from dreamer to history maker at WrestlePalooza:

– The next WWE show John Cena is currently advertised for is Crown Jewel PLE on October 11.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here