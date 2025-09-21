Updates on John Cena, Jey Uso, and Stephanie Vaquer

– Jey Uso is in concussion protocol following WWE Wrestlepalooza, according to Bryan Alvarez:

“Jey busted himself open. He hit Bron with the chair, and it bounced off Bron’s back and split him six ways from Sunday. He’s in concussion protocol, which is a requirement after any injury like this.”

– Stephanie Vaquer gets emotional after going from dreamer to history maker at WrestlePalooza:

“They call us dreamers, but we’re the ones who don’t sleep” Soñé con esto toda mi vida. Hoy me convierto en la Campeona Mundial de WWE, la primera mujer latinoamericana en lograrlo. Gracias a todos los que han creído en mí ❤️#Wrestlepalooza #Cuecapalooza pic.twitter.com/TIGL9v7pUN — Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) September 21, 2025

– The next WWE show John Cena is currently advertised for is Crown Jewel PLE on October 11.