Toni Storm is a Blake Monroe fan, Bryan Danielson on what he watches

– Toni Storm says Mariah May is an evil, cold-hearted b–ch, but Toni is a big fan of Blake Monroe:

“We’ve all had relationships like Mariah haven’t we, that end in broken glass, fist fights, bloody kisses. What can I say about Mariah?

“She’s the single most evil, cold-hearted bitch I’ve ever met in my life. I can honestly say that. And I’m glad that I’ve banished her. I really did compromise her to a permament end.

“But I’m a big fan of that Blake Monroe.”

(“Do you keep tabs on what she’s doing?”)

“I’ve seen a bit but I don’t study it religiously.”

(source: Ariel Helwani Show)

– Bryan Danielson (via an interview with Jon Bernardk) on his entertainment medium, says he doesn’t watch TV or movies at all. Instead watches old wrestling to help younger wrestlers:

“I don’t watch TV. I don’t watch movies. What I do for entertainment is I read books and I like wrestling. For a 15-hour flight, I read a lot and then watch some old ‘80s wrestling with the premise of showing younger wrestlers who asked me ‘What should I be watching?’. I write down notes for them.

If you said, Bryan, let’s sit and watch a 90-minute movie together… I would probably fall to sleep.”