Toni Storm is a Blake Monroe fan, Bryan Danielson on what he watches

Toni Storm says Mariah May is an evil, cold-hearted b–ch, but Toni is a big fan of Blake Monroe:

“We’ve all had relationships like Mariah haven’t we, that end in broken glass, fist fights, bloody kisses. What can I say about Mariah?

“She’s the single most evil, cold-hearted bitch I’ve ever met in my life. I can honestly say that. And I’m glad that I’ve banished her. I really did compromise her to a permament end.

“But I’m a big fan of that Blake Monroe.”

(“Do you keep tabs on what she’s doing?”)

“I’ve seen a bit but I don’t study it religiously.”

(source: Ariel Helwani Show)

Bryan Danielson (via an interview with Jon Bernardk) on his entertainment medium, says he doesn’t watch TV or movies at all. Instead watches old wrestling to help younger wrestlers:

“I don’t watch TV. I don’t watch movies. What I do for entertainment is I read books and I like wrestling. For a 15-hour flight, I read a lot and then watch some old ‘80s wrestling with the premise of showing younger wrestlers who asked me ‘What should I be watching?’. I write down notes for them.

If you said, Bryan, let’s sit and watch a 90-minute movie together… I would probably fall to sleep.”

