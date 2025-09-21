Stephanie McMahon on Vaquer winning the title, Shane’s son wants his did in the WWE HOF

– Stephanie McMahon expressed her support for Stephanie Vaquer after she won the Women’s World Championship:

I believe in you @Steph_Vaquer! All anyone has to do is watch last night’s match with @Iyo_SkyWWE and they will believe too. La Primera es la campeona! Felicitaciones! https://t.co/6eLqKnSRE7 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 21, 2025

– Shane McMahon’s son Declan calls for Shane to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame after Stephanie was announced as a 2026 inductee:

Put Shane McMahon in the Hall of Fame! — Declan James McMahon (@ODmcmahon) September 21, 2025