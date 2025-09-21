Stephanie McMahon on Vaquer winning the title, Shane’s son wants his did in the WWE HOF

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
134

Stephanie McMahon expressed her support for Stephanie Vaquer after she won the Women’s World Championship:

Shane McMahon’s son Declan calls for Shane to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame after Stephanie was announced as a 2026 inductee:

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here